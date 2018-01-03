Goodwill delivery truck ripped open in I-5 freeway crash

The Goodwill drivers sustained only minor injuries according to a Goodwill representative at the scene. The representative said both drivers had just completed driver safety courses and that the course may have saved their lives by allowing the drivers to minimize the severity of the crash.
The driver of the Tacoma was transported to the hospital, their condition is unknown.
Witnesses said they saw the Tacoma driving erratically at high speeds just before the crash, according to California Highway Patrol officers.