Goodwill delivery truck ripped open in I-5 freeway crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Lanes were closed on southbound I-5 Tuesday after a crashing involving a Goodwill truck.

Police told 10News the delivery truck was driving near Tocayo Avenue when it was struck by a Toyota Tacoma. Both vehicles careened off the freeway.

The delivery truck hit a tree branch that ripped the truck open before it landed in the 1300 block of Oro Vista Road. The Tacoma went through a fence and rolled onto its roof.

Tow truck hauls away Goodwill Truck that was reportedly sideswiped by a pickup truck on I-5 near Oro Vista Road @10News pic.twitter.com/Ym3HDADlXt — Anthony Pura (@10NewsPura) January 3, 2018

The Goodwill drivers sustained only minor injuries according to a Goodwill representative at the scene. The representative said both drivers had just completed driver safety courses and that the course may have saved their lives by allowing the drivers to minimize the severity of the crash.

The driver of the Tacoma was transported to the hospital, their condition is unknown.

Witnesses said they saw the Tacoma driving erratically at high speeds just before the crash, according to California Highway Patrol officers.