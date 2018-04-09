Good Samaritan, driver hit and killed on I-8 identified

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two men who were struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle along Interstate 8 were identified by authorities Monday.



On April 8, just before 1:30 a.m., Lamont Tarell Taylor was involved in a rollover crash on eastbound I-8 near El Cajon Boulevard.



Taylor’s vehicle came to rest in the No. 2 lane, authorities said, and a short time later, two motorists stopped to help the Taylor out of the wreckage.



One of the good Samaritans, 46-year-old Kenneth Riddle, and Taylor were standing next to Taylor’s vehicle when another vehicle that did not see them struck the two men. The other good Samaritan was not hit, authorities said.



Authorities said Riddle and the 35-year-old Taylor were declared dead at the scene.



The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Drugs or alcohol have not been ruled out as factors in the crash.