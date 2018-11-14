Escondido family in need surprised with new appliances

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - An Escondido family was surprised with a life-changing gift Tuesday morning, brand new appliances for their home.

The gift was made possible through a partnership between the Boys & Girls Club of America and Maytag.

“When I heard my name I was speechless, I was overwhelmed," said Rosie Montejano. "I thought I was being tricked, but then I was like, no it’s us, it’s us!"

Montejano's children attend the Escondido Boys & Girls Club after-school program.

“The security that my kids get picked up, they’re watched, and I don’t have to worry about who’s watching my children," said Montejano.

She explains it's been a difficult few years, with her older daughter battling addiction. The family adopted her daughter's two children, so now they take care of five.

While Montejano can't donate financially to the Boys & Girls Club, she donates her time. She also asks her employer Walmart to donate goods to the Club whenever they can.

Last year Danny Sherlock, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Greater San Diego, won the Maytag Dependable Leader Award, which allowed him the opportunity to pay it forward to others.

Montejano's generosity never went unnoticed by branch manager Dave Luevanos, who nominated her for the Maytag donation made possible through Sherlock's leadership award.

"I feel truly blessed today, and I am overwhelmed," said Montejano.

She's looking forward to having a new refrigerator and washer and dryer in time for the holidays.