Golden State Stimulus II payments being sent to eligible Californians

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The second round of Golden State Stimulus payments are on their way to eligible Californians.

According to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office, two out of three California residents are eligible to receive money from the state.

Californians who do not have dependents can receive $600, while those with one or more dependents can get up to $1,100 during this round of payments, Newsom said in a video posted on his social media accounts.

Undocumented Californians are eligible to receive payments, the governor’s office said.

Eligible recipients will need to have filed their 2020 tax return by Oct. 15, 2021, to receive the payment, "unless they are an ITIN eligible taxpayer and do not have one. For that category, they must apply for an ITIN by October 15th to maintain eligibility for GSS II," the press office spokesperson added.

To qualify for the second round of the state's stimulus, recipients must:

Have filed 2020 taxes;

Have a California Adjusted Gross Income (CA AGI) of $1 to $75,000. For this information refer to: Line 17 on Form 540 Line 16 on Form 540 2EZ

Have wages $75,000 or less;

Be a California resident for more than half of the 2020 tax year;

Be a California resident on the date payment is issued;

Cannot be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer (A dependent is a qualifying child or qualifying relative. Go to FTB Publication 1540 for more information about a qualifying child and qualifying relative)

Learn more about the Golden State Stimulus II, including eligibility and payment breakdowns, at www.ftb.ca.gov/about-ftb/newsroom/golden-state-stimulus.