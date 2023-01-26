Girls create lifelong friendship through blood disorders, highlight need for donations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two girls in San Diego are the bedrock of each other's support system: Kamila Saradpon and Ella Martinez were diagnosed with similar blood disorders at a young age, greatly affecting their red blood cells. As a result, they have to get blood transfusions every month for the rest of their lives.

"Sometimes it can be lonely because all I have is me and my mom, but when I do have a blood transfusion with Kamila, it feels 100 times better because I have someone to talk to," Martinez said.

ABC 10News first met Kamila and Ella in 2018. Kamila was barely three, while Ella was a little "wiser" at the age of 9. They've grown since then in height, and of course, friendship. They see each other often, in the same hospital, for the same procedure.

"They usually put us across," Kamila Saradpon said. "I'm right here, and Ella's right here — so we can see each other."

When Kamila was diagnosed as a baby, her parents turned to Ella's family for guidance.

"We saw how amazing Ella was doing: So healthy and beautiful and thriving," said Maria Saradpon, Kamila's mother. "It really empowered us."

Kamila's parents learned how to support her through the process.

Today, the 8-year-old has newfound confidence when strolling in the hallways of Rady Children's Hospital.

"A pro at getting poked. She doesn't even think about it anymore," said Maria Saradpon.

Although these frequent blood transfusions have become more routine for the girls, a major concern still exists.

"If [people in the community] didn't donate, then we wouldn't be able to be here," Kamila Saradpon said.

The San Diego Blood Bank is in need of donors, especially following the holiday season.

"People should donate because it helps the community. You never know if it'll be your family or friend," said Kris Saradpon, Kamila's father.

Click here to find out where to donate.