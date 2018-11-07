Girl testifies against man accused of chasing her with machetes in La Mesa

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - A 13-year-old girl cried during her testimony Wednesday against the man accused of chasing her with machetes in La Mesa.

The preliminary hearing started at the El Cajon Courthouse Wednesday morning for Bernard Graham, accused of the violent confrontation at Fletcher Parkway and Amaya Drive in May.

The girl’s mother told 10News her daughter stopped to meet a friend on her way to Parkway Middle School, but noticed a man talking and yelling to himself. The man first threw a closed pocket knife at the girl before pulling machetes out of his pants, Tammy Brown said.

According to La Mesa Police, Graham threw knives at the girl and chased her until she ran into a Subway sandwich shop to call 911. She was not hurt.

Officers found Graham on Fletcher Parkway and tried to arrest him. Graham refused to drop the knife, police said, and officers fired at least two shots.

Graham suffered a bullet wound to the abdomen and was taken to the hospital.

A judge will decide whether Graham should stand trial at the end of the preliminary hearing.