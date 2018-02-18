SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Patients were reunited with the men and women who care for them on Saturday at The Heart Institute at Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego.

The event marked the 34th annual Heart Party. Hundreds of young heart patients and their families showed up for games, gifts and fun.

Upstairs, doctors and nurses were caring for a couple newborns who had received heart transplants. For one baby to receive a heart, another has to give it.

At just four months old, Zoey has taken part in the Lifesharing program.