Geppetto’s toy stores defying retail odds

(KGTV) - Box stores like Toys "R" Us are shuttering for good in coming days, but one local retailer is expanding in this toy climate.

Geppetto’s has nine locations in San Diego and it just began construction on a tenth location in Coronado.

“It’s amazing,” said Geppetto’s President Brian Miller, “we’re lucky to have a such a loyal customer base here.”

Geppetto’s has been in San Diego for more than 40 years and Miller has been running things for the last 25 years.

Miller says he may have been in competition with Toys "R" Us but he still is respectful of the fading giant.

"No one want's to see a business close - whether it's Toys "R" Us or whether it’s a small business, it's not good for the economy,“ said Miller, “but with the demise of Toys “R” Us there's a great demand for toys.”

A cozy aesthetic and a meticulously researched inventory that sells rather tan sitting on the shelves are what keep Geppetto’s thriving, but Miller says it starts with the customers.

“We want to have them to have best experience here and we don't care if they don't buy anything today,” said Miller, “but if they have a good experience, then they come back."

Geppetto’s in Coronado opens up on Orange Avenue at the end of the month.