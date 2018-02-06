Gaslamp District restaurant owner reports break-in

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Gaslamp District restaurant owner said his business turned into a disaster after thieves broke in early Monday.

Phil Paccione arrived at Jolt’n Joe’s at 379 Fourth Ave. Monday morning to find a trail of destruction.

“They pulled our safe out and they tried to saw open our safe… tried breaking the ATM’s,” Paccione said.

The thieves left behind a broken saw blade and cords from the ripped-out surveillance system.

Paccione said he can’t access his cameras without the DVR so he’ll get cloud storage.

He also said he believes someone cased his business.