Gas leak shuts down stretch of Miramar Road

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A stretch of busy Miramar Road was shut down early Friday morning due to a natural gas leak.



10News learned construction crews accidentally struck a gas line after 12 a.m. in the 6900 block of Miramar Road.



The leak forced the closure of at least one lane on westbound Miramar Road between Production Avenue and Commerce Avenue.







The affected stretch of Miramar Road was expected to be closed for 4-5 hours.