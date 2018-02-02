Gas leak evacuates strip mall in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - A National City strip mall is being evacuated Friday due to a gas leak.

The problem was reported about 12:30 p.m. at Grove Plaza on 2220 E. Plaza Blvd., near the Manila Seafood Oriental Market. The strip mall also contains Starbucks, Tapioca Express, T-Mobile, and other businesses.

Officials said a contractor working in the area broke a gas pipe, causing the leak. Firefighters plan to go business-to-business to check the air quality before allowing businesses to reopen.

No injuries were reported.

