Gardena Police make record-setting illegal fireworks seizure

GARDENA, Calif. (CNS) - A specialized operation cracking down on the possession and sale of illegal fireworks led Gardena Police to make the largest single seizure of illicit explosives in recent California history, police said Wednesday as they urged residents to report any suspected illegal pyrotechnic activity.

Gardena Police sized more than 75 tons of illegal fireworks, more than doubling the previous record of 32 tons seized in a South Los Angeles warehouse in 2021.

"This investigation is a crucial part of our comprehensive fireworks enforcement plan," Gardena Police Lt. Christopher Cuff told reporters at a Wednesday morning news conference. "... The objective of our fireworks plan is to improve the quality of life for the residents in the city of Gardena, namely our seniors, our veterans and our pets."

Special Investigations Unit personnel responded to a commercial warehouse in the 17000 block of Vermont Avenue, near 170th Street, on Friday, when they discovered the fireworks which have an estimated street value of approximately $7 million to $10 million, Gardena Police Department Lt. David Brock said.

Removing the materials required numerous trucks and forklifts.

Three suspects -- 44-year-old Alejandro Rodriguez of Wilmington, 30- year-old Natalie Navarro of Carson, and 25-year-old Daniel Gudino of Wilmington -- were arrested and booked on suspicion of possession of explosives and other various weapons violation offenses.

All three were subsequently released on their own recognizance, according to jail records.

Anyone with additional information related to the seizure of fireworks was urged to call Gardena Police Department Special Investigation Unit Detective Joe Martinez at 310-217-6193.

Police urged anyone with information about illegal fireworks in the city to contact the department.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.