Funeral honors Valley Center family members killed in suspected DUI crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The funeral was held Friday for three members of a Valley Center family killed by a suspected drunk driver in Austin, Texas last November.

Family members told 10News they wanted to wait until after the holidays before holding the funeral mass at San Luis Rey Mission in Oceanside.

Scott Latulippe, his wife Nancy, and son Jackson were killed when the suspected drunk driver crossed the center divide and smashed into their car. Their 10-year-old daughter, Kiera, survived the crash.

"She's doing terrific," grandfather Jim Enos told 10News.

Scott Latulippe was a popular teacher at Valley Center High School, while Nancy worked at Geico. Jackson's Boy Scout troop took part in the funeral mass.

Family members say they hope something positive can come from the tragedy if someone is inspired not to drink and drive.

“It’s absolutely silly sometimes to call this thing an accident," said Enos, "because when you get behind the wheel after you’ve been drinking, it’s no accident. The only accident is if you don’t hurt someone.”