Fruit vendor suffers severe injuries in random attack

LOS ANGELES (KGTV) - A fruit vendor who was severely beaten while preparing for his work day in Los Angeles is having surgery for his injuries Monday.

Pedro Daniel Reyes, 54, was approached by a group in two cars in downtown Los Angeles Sunday at 5 a.m. at 31st and San Pedro Streets, according to Los Angeles Police.

The group demanded Reyes' money and that of another street vendor, the LAPD said.

Reyes gave the men his money but they attacked him, leaving him with facial fractures, a broken jaw, and a slashed throat, said Reyes' stepson John Patrick.

A GoFundMe page said Reyes, who is from Oaxaca, Mexico, works as a roofer six days a week and sells fruit on Sundays.

Reyes’ recovery is expected to take at least six months, Patrick said.

Two other victims received minor injuries.

Los Angeles Police believe the attackers are four black men between 25 and 40 years old, and a black woman about 25 years old.