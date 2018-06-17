SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- From not talking at all, to speaking for two! Long time San Diego County Fair performer Jerry Hager shares his story of transformation from mime to ventriloquist.

He's a true talent! And it runs in the family as his daughter, Valerie, has been performing with her father since she was a child.

"I have the best job in the world," says Hager, "But don't tell anybody!"

Look for 'Pops,' his puppet, 'Lolly' and sidekick 'Dot,' cruising the Midway with loads of cheer and big laughs in their decked out, peddle powered, 'Ice Cream Truck.' Pops and Lolly will also be hosting various events. Be sure to say hello!