Freeway shooting in Oakland kills toddler asleep in car seat

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- A freeway shooting in Oakland killed a toddler who may have been hit by a stray bullet while sleeping in his car seat.

The California Highway Patrol says the nearly 2-year-old boy was riding in a Lexus sedan when the car was struck by gunfire on Interstate 880 Saturday afternoon. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The CHP shut a section of the freeway to investigate, and the evidence suggests the victims were not targeted but got caught in the crossfire.

A family friend told KRON-TV the boy, named Jasper Wu, was riding to his home in Fremont and his mother was driving the car.