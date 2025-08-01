Free summer concerts nearby offer budget-friendly entertainment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County residents looking for affordable summer entertainment can enjoy dozens of free outdoor concerts happening almost every day of the week throughout the region.

These concerts provide an inexpensive way to enjoy live music with friends and family without having to leave town.

"Pretend you're a tourist, do a staycation," said Joanna Dullum, who helps organize Twilight in the Park.

"There's something different with live music, there's just a different kind of energy," Dullum said.

Twilight in the Park is a summer concert series in Balboa Park featuring more than 30 local bands performing various musical genres including rock and roll, jazz, country, and blues.

"You have people coming up and dancing, you have people clapping, waving their hands," Dullum said.

Attendees can bring picnics and sit on the grass or dance with fellow concertgoers.

"If you don't have a lot of money and you're feeling the crunch of what's going on in the world and country, you can come here and just enjoy yourself and be around other people who are also enjoying the music," Dullum said.

The California Center for the Arts in Escondido also offers free concerts nearly every Friday for the next two months.

"Wear some dancing shoes. You can come, have dinner, dance the night away, enjoy meeting new people and enjoy the company of people who like the same music," said Candice Cleland at the center.

A full calendar of free concerts throughout San Diego County is available here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.