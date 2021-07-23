Watch
News

Actions

Free money for all? California mayors hope local tests bring big change

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Renfroe
Gary Guaranteed Income
Posted at 12:40 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 15:40:35-04

(AP) — Dozens of cities and counties and the state of California are experimenting with giving some low-income residents a guaranteed income of $500 to $1,000 each month to do with as they please, and tracking what happens.

The coalition Mayors for a Guaranteed Income plans to use the data to lobby the White House and Congress for a federal guaranteed income or, for starters, to make the new $300 per month child tax credit permanent.

So-called free money pilot programs show how quickly the concept has become a serious policy proposal during the pandemic.

Critics blast them as unaffordable or discouraging people from working.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP