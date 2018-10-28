Four men wanted for robbing convenience store in Kearny Mesa

KEARNY MESA (CNS) - Four men were wanted for robbing a convenience store in Kearny Mesa Sunday, police said.

A clerk at the Circle K on Balboa Avenue just east of Interstate 805 was working by herself around 8:45 a.m. Sunday when four men came into the store, looked around and left without making a purchase, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The four returned about eight minutes later, and one of them pointed a knife at the clerk's abdomen and demanded cigarettes, Heims said. The woman complied, and the men took multiple packs of cigarettes and cigars. The total amount of property stolen was not known, according to Heims.

The suspects, all men in their early 20s, were described as:

-- 5-feet-7-inches tall, about 160 pounds with black hair and green eyes, wearing a black hoodie with white strings and black pajama pants;

-- 5-feet-3-inches tall, heavyset with black hair, wearing a black hoodie with white strings and black pajama pants;

-- 5-feet-2-inches tall, about 115 pounds with black hair, also wearing a black hoodie with white strings and black pajama pants;

-- and a man of unknown height, with black hair wearing a black and red leather jacket.

Robbery detectives were investigating the incident.