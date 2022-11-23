Four illnesses with threat of severe symptoms on the rise among kids

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Last week, 14-year-old Sydney Scelfo caught the flu, but it was more severe than ever before.

“She had 105 fever and 160 resting heart rate," said Bonne Adams, Sydney's mother.

Bonne decided to take Sydney to the emergency room at Children’s Healthcare Medical Associates.

“I couldn’t get her heart rate to come down, that was really scary for me,” Adams said.

Doctors say Bonne’s decision potentially saved her daughter’s life.

“This one just felt different. I knew as a parent it felt different.”

Sydney had a bacterial infection that led to pneumonia. Doctors say this complication is common among flu patients this year. They're also seeing a rise in cases of RSV, COVID, and whooping cough throughout the County.

“You take away the masks, people start to get together in big groups people start going to concerts, of course people are going to start getting sick again.”

Doctors say mild cases should be treated like a cold, treated with vaporizers or Nose Fridas. But keep an eye out for more severe symptoms.

“I had a lot of chest pain and couldn’t go more than five minutes without coughing,” said Sydney Scelfo.

Doctors are encouraging people in San Diego County to get vaccinated for these illnesses before gathering for the holidays. They say if your child has prolonged fevers, chest pain, or problems breathing they should go to the hospital for treatment.