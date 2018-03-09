Former Southwestern College football player 'no show' in court for assault case

(KGTV) - Authorities in Northern California have issued an arrest warrant for a former Southwestern College football player after he failed to appear in court in connection to a sexual assault.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Raul Sierra failed to show up for two hearings, including one on March 7.

The former Southwestern College and Humboldt State University student-athlete was arrested in 2016 for a sexual assault that officials say occurred in a campus residence hall at HSU in 2015.

Sierra was charged originally with acquaintance rape “by use of drugs,” in 2016 after taking a plea bargain. However, subsequent court records show that Sierra pleaded no contest to lesser charges of felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor assault in 2016.

Court records show that Sierra is supposed to serve community service and undergo counseling through a court program.

Sierra attended Castle Park High school before playing at Southwestern College and walking-on at Humboldt State University.