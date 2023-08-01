Former President Trump to speak at GOP Convention in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - Former President Donald Trump will make a rare visit to Democrat-dominated California next month, speaking at the state Republican Party convention in Anaheim.

"President Trump is looking forward to seeing California Republicans at their state convention and is confident of overwhelming success in the upcoming March primary," Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times, which first reported the planned visit.

According to The Times, Trump will speak at a luncheon event on Sept. 29, the opening day of the convention at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from the California Republican Party.

News of the visit comes days after the state Republican Party amended its process for awarding delegates to candidates in the March 5 primary election. Under the amended process, if a presidential primary election candidate receives more than half of the votes cast, that person will receive all 169 of the state's delegates. If no candidate reaches 50%, the delegates will be awarded proportionally based on the number of votes received.

Delegates were previously awarded by individual congressional districts within the state.

The change is seen as a major boon for Trump, who holds a solid lead in national polls among GOP presidential hopefuls despite recent criminal indictments.

