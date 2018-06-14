Former Padres pitcher Kevin Brown holds stakeout to catch mail theft suspects

MACON, Geo. - Former San Diego Padres pitcher Kevin Brown held a stakeout to catch two Miami brothers charged with stealing mail from his Georgia home Wednesday.

Brown conducted his own sting after watching surveillance video of two men in a sports car steal his mail in north Macon Tuesday, according to the Macon Telegraph. The men struck a second time during the Tuesday afternoon mail delivery.

On Wednesday, Brown hid in a neighbor’s yard and waited for the thieves to strike, Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies said.

Brown caught 30-year-old Jeremy Brown and his 15-year-old brother outside his home, holding them at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

Investigators said the brothers had committed several thefts and recovered $3,000 in cash and $16,000 in checks belonging to other victims.

Jeremy Brown was arrested and taken to his jail. His brother was turned over to the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services.

Deputies said Jeremy Brown is charged with 3 counts of theft by taking, forgery in the 3rd degree and contribute to delinquency of a minor. The 15 year old was charged with 3 counts of theft by taking and forgery 3rd degree.

Kevin Brown played for the Padres in 1998. He also pitched for the Rangers, Orioles, Marlins, Dodgers, and Yankees.