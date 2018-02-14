Former MLB All-Star Esteban Loaiza to be in court Wednesday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Former MLB pitcher Esteban Loaiza will be in Chula Vista court Wednesday to face drug smuggling charges after San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies said they found cocaine in his car.

Loaiza, 46, was arrested Friday during a traffic stop. Deputies said Loaiza had a sophisticated compartment in his vehicle used to hide contraband.

Deputies searched his rented home in Imperial Beach and said they discovered packages of white powder they believed to be cocaine.

Loaiza earned more than $43 million in 14 seasons as a Major League pitcher.

He played teams including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, and New York Yankees.

He was married to singer Jenni Rivera, who died in a 2012 plane crash. She had filed for divorce shortly before her death.

10News will be monitoring developments at Wednesday afternoon’s arraignment and bring the updates to you.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.