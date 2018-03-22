Former 'Meals on Wheels' volunteer honored at 102

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A war veteran who used to deliver meals to seniors in the North County is now receiving them himself.

City councilman Mark Kersey honored Jim Munday on Wednesday morning for his contributions. This week, the long-time Rancho Bernardo resident will celebrate a birthday most of us can only hope to reach—102 years old.

Councilman Kersey brought him a blanket, flowers, some food, and a special certificate in honor of his birthday and thanking him for all of his contributions to the Meals on Wheels of San Diego County, but it's even more meaningful because Jim was once a Meals on Wheels volunteer himself.

“He started delivering when he was 90 and now he's 102, so he's a pretty special guy,” Kersey said. At 102, Munday is quiet, modest, and hard of hearing but still very much aware of the world around him.

“A good day for a birthday party,” he said as he sat outside. The World War II vet fought in the Battle of the Bulge, receiving several medals including a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

His own artwork lines his living room. He started painting when was 90 and says he learned from watching Bob Ross on PBS.

In 2003, Munday’s wife, Mildred, passed away, but their great-grandson, Hudson, and daughter Millie, were both on hand for this major milestone.

“He's a very honest, generous person, and I'm very proud of him,” Millie said. A man taught his family to care for others. Now his community is doing the same for him.

“To be able to give back to someone who's given so much is something that makes San Diego and Rancho Bernardo a special place,” Kersey said. "Meals on Wheels" delivered more than 447,000 meals last year to thousands of seniors throughout the county.