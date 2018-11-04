Former Marine finds WWII Japanese bombs in box from storage locker

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The bomb squad was called to the 2300 block of Meadow Lark Drive around 6:20 p.m. after a man reported he found WWII-era Japanese grenades.

The man, Mike Carter, is a former Marine and said his training kicked in when he found the three gnarled pieces of metal.

"I just figured it would be the right thing to do to dispose of them properly and not throw them in the trash," Carter said.

He is a hobbyist, buying items like radio-controlled cars, helicopters and other toys, and then he sells them online. One remote control helicopter that he said he paid $20 for is actually valued closer to $1,500.

This was his second time buying a storage locker and his interest was piqued by a Saturn IV Rocket. With it came a wooden box he put in the bed of his truck.

As he worked his way through the items inside, he came across the bombs.

Carter said he took a picture of them, then put them back where he found them and called the bomb squad.

He said he was never nervous about them exploding, saying they've been around at least 75 years.

His street was shut down for about an hour. He apologized for the trouble to his neighbors.

When it comes to whether he'll ever buy a storage locker again, he said maybe. There would have to be something worthwhile inside, and he would check the contents before bringing anything home.