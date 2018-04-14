Former Marine Corps pilot weighs in on US military strike in Syria

(KGTV) - Retired Marine Corps fighter pilot and author Ed Rush is sharing his insights regarding the Syria airstrike.

Rush said there are three key concerns for the military in Syria: whether the target is an enemy establishment, the absence of any friendly forces in the target zone, and a clear field of fire with no civilians.

He believes the strike is a political move as much as a military play.

“Success can be determined by 'can we send a message',” Rush said.

Rush believes the military is in a wait-and-see position for Syria’s response.