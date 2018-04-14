Former Marine Corps pilot weighs in on US military strike in Syria

Allison Horn
11:09 AM, Apr 14, 2018

U.S. FIFTH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS - APRIL 13: In this handout released by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) fires a Tomahawk land attack missile at Syria as part of an allied strike April 13, 2018. Monterey is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (Photo by Matthew Daniels/U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

(KGTV) - Retired Marine Corps fighter pilot and author Ed Rush is sharing his insights regarding the Syria airstrike.

Rush said there are three key concerns for the military in Syria: whether the target is an enemy establishment, the absence of any friendly forces in the target zone, and a clear field of fire with no civilians.

He believes the strike is a political move as much as a military play.

“Success can be determined by 'can we send a message',” Rush said.

Rush believes the military is in a wait-and-see position for Syria’s response.

