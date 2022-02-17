Watch
Former fugitive pleads guilty in 2009 parental kidnapping

LISA BILLINGS/AP
FILE — Lisa Miller answers questions about her custody battle during a news conference immediately following arguments for her case before the court at the State Capitol, April 17, 2008, in Richmond, Va. Miller, who fled the United States with her daughter in 2009 and lived as a fugitive to avoid sharing custody with her former same-sex partner, pleaded guilty Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, to parental kidnapping.
Lisa Miller
Posted at 7:41 AM, Feb 17, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A former Vermont woman who fled the United States with her daughter to avoid sharing custody with her former same-sex partner has pleaded guilty to parental kidnapping.

Lisa Miller appeared via video in federal court in Buffalo Wednesday. She admitted to the charge under an agreement with prosecutors in exchange for an expected prison sentence of 12 to 18 months.

Miller was indicted in 2014 amid a prolonged custody fight after she broke up with her partner, renounced homosexuality and became an evangelical Christian.

Authorities say she fled to Nicaragua with the couple's daughter in 2009.

She was arrested last year after returning to the United States.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
