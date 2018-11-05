Flooding at Hard Rock Hotel forces guests out of rooms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A water line break forced Hard Rock Hotel guests out of their rooms Sunday night.

San Diego Fire officials said that about 2 inches of water from the 7th floor leaked down to the 5th and 6th floors beginning around 10 p.m. at the hotel on 5th Avenue. The water was shut off shortly after 11 p.m.

Some guests had to leave their rooms because of the flooding. A damage estimate was not available.

No other details are available.

