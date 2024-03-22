Flood victims waiting for free meals from the county

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Elena Burgos and Gabino Perez both had their homes destroyed by the January 22nd flood.

"I get two meals a day and I'm happy, I'm good," Burgos said.

"I just get breakfast everyday and the rest of the day I gotta buy my own," Perez said.

Both are staying in hotels and both are supposed to be getting three meals every day until May 11th. That's what the county promised them at the Board of Supervisors meeting last Tuesday. The board agreed to allocate $3 million to do so, but both say that's not what's happening.

"I didn't know they were supposed to provide three meals," Perez said. "Right now, you tell me that, it's kind of frustrating because they don't say anything about it."

"They still don't have it together for us it is what it is at this point," said Ashley Manzano, who lives at the Comfort Inn.

Manzano says right now only a few hotels and nonprofits have been providing food to flood victims.

"I know there are other hotels as well not getting food," Manzano said.

I also spoke to Tanay Jackson who's staying at the Days Inn downtown. She didn't want to be on camera but she shared that she's received barely any free food.

"They give you a danish, juice, an orange," Jackson said. "I think that's it."

"How have you been eating?"

"I've been trying my best."

The county says it's working fast to get people those meals. After last week's vote the county authorized teams to begin negotiating contracts with non profits and private companies to make sure the food is getting to those who need it. That takes time. The county says they recently gave the Harvey Family Foundation $100,000 to serve food at some hotels. A spokesperson tells me the county's negotiating with that group to expand that service.