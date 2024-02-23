Flood victims receiving federal support through FEMA

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Videos and photos are painful reminders of everything Eleanor Rubalcaba lost to flooding at her apartment complex in Rolando last month. They're also now a crucial part on her road to receiving federal aid.

“What was your reaction when you found out you and other flood victims could qualify for federal assistance?”

"We were like finally! I think a lot of us were waiting to see if we were going to be able to get FEMA benefits,” Rubalcaba said.

On Monday, the White House declared the January 22nd flooding a major disaster, opening the door for people like Eleanor to apply for financial support through FEMA.

“I went through the process, submitted my application. You create an account online.”

Victims have to register through FEMA’s website. Clicking 'Let’s get started' will take you directly to the application. It asks for details of your losses, your social security number and your insurance coverage. Eleanor says the online registration took her around 30 minutes.

"I need to make sure me and my family are okay, so I'm on top of it."

FEMA says it will then complete an inspection of your flooded home within 7 to 10 business days. That’s when all documentation of receipts and damages comes into play. FEMA could offer Eleanor tens of thousands of dollars in aid. She anxiously checks the status of her applications everyday on that same FEMA website. She says she wont be able to find long-term housing without FEMA’s support.

“It would mean the world to me and my family and other families,” Rubalcaba said.

