Flood victims anxiously wait for County's upcoming housing program

NATIONAL CITY (KGTV) — Paula Silva and her five family members are grateful for their hotel rooms at the Ramada Hotel in National City. They previously slept at the Red Cross Emergency Shelter for a week.

“I feel more comfortable because I’m able to take a shower and everything,” Silva said.

Silva says they are staying there until the end of February thanks to the San Diego Housing Commission, but she's not sure what happens next.

“We don’t have no where else to go,” Silva said.

“Is there a plan for you to return to the apartment?”

“They're going to take long to fix those apartments," Silva said. "I think more than 2-3 months.”

I watched as Silva juggled carrying her grandson and getting ready for work at Jack in the Box. She says her income is not enough to pay rent or to support her family.

“So you’re living off of donations from the community.”

“Ya, basically by donations. Everything right now.”

The Housing Commission says it’s currently providing hotel rooms to almost 200 families whose homes were flooded. They’re allowed a maximum stay of 28 days. When that’s over, the county says it will transition those families into new housing for an additional 30 days.

It’s good news for Silva and her family, but she says she's still waiting for the county to contact her.

“Right now I feel like, where are we going to go? How are we going to do it? When are we going to get in our own house?”