Flood victim volunteers to support others affected by the storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dozens of volunteers were at the Jackie Robinson YMCA, ready to help flood victims.

Michael Rios, one of the volunteers at the YMCA, knew exactly how the flood victims felt. His home in Mountain View flooded during last week’s storm, along with his car.

“The next day, a lot of emotion. A lot of depression, a lot of sadness of losing everything,” Rios said.

That’s when he went to the YMCA to ask for help, and he said volunteers offered support when he was at his lowest.

“The main thing is they’re so loving, [compassionate] and caring. It means more than anything else,” Rios said.

Rios realized he could do the same for others because he knows many victims and their needs.

“When I relate to them, they feel comfortable talking to me, and I feel like I can really help them,” Rios said.

Rios says this is what he needs to survive one of the hardest experiences of his life.

"This helps my mental health by not staying in the hotel. And keeping my mind busy, helping out,” Rios said.