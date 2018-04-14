Flames engulf University Heights home

Marie Estrada
9:20 PM, Apr 13, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Fire crews worked to put out large flames at a home on the 4400 block of Park Boulevard Friday night. 

A 10News viewer shared video showing flames engulfing the yard of the home in University Heights,  dangerously close to the pet grooming business next door.

He told 10News people in the area broke the windows of the business to get to dogs inside, worried that the fire might spread to the business. 

Shortly before 10 p.m. crews were able to put out the flames. San Diego Gas and Electric crews were also on scene to turn off a small gas leak.  

No injuries were reported, according to fire officials. 

*This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update online and on-air tonight on 10News at 11 p.m. 

