Fires reported on Otay Ranch High School campus in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Two small fires were reported at Otay Ranch High School in Chula Vista Wednesday morning, but firefighters were able to put them out before classes were scheduled to begin.



The two fires -- a fire in a trash can outside of a band room and a fire inside a campus bathroom -- were reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. at the school at 1250 Olympic Pkwy.



Responding firefighters got the school and quickly doused the fires before they caused serious damage.



As crews responded to the fires, students and staff members already on school grounds were forced to evacuate; others arriving at school were told to wait outside until the situation was resolved.



The fires are under investigation, 10News learned.



No injuries were reported.



