Watch
News

Actions

Fires harming California's efforts to curb climate change

items.[0].image.alt
Ethan Swope/AP
In this long exposure photograph, the Caldor Fire burns through trees on Mormom Emigrant Trail east of Sly Park, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
California Western Wildfires
Posted at 11:30 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 14:30:19-04

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. (AP) — California's top fire official says blazes raging across Northern California are wiping out forests that are central to plans to reduce carbon emissions and are testing projects designed to protect communities.

Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said Wednesday fires are exceedingly resistant to control in drought-sapped vegetation and are on pace to exceed last year's record of land burned. His comments came hours before a new fast-moving blaze erupted in the Northern California community of Clearlake, wiping out homes.

New evacuations were ordered and electricity remained cut to thousands of customers to prevent powerlines from sparking new fires.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP