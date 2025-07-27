Firefighters stopped a blaze confined to an attic of a single-story home near the Middletown neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Firefighters today knocked down a blaze confined to

an attic of a single-story home near the Middletown neighborhood, according to

the San Diego Fire-Rescue department.

The fire was reported at 2:19 p.m. Saturday at 3505 Ibis St. after

smoke was seen from the roofline, the SDFD said. Crews knocked the fire down at

2:38 p.m. and remained on the scene to ensure it was completely extinguished.

Some 37 personnel were sent out, according to the SDFD. An official

said there were no reported injuries or need for the Red Cross to help the home

occupants.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, and no damage estimate

was available.

