Firefighters douse Normal Heights house fire

Jermaine Ong
8:02 AM, Mar 9, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - One person was hospitalized with smoke inhalation after a fire erupted at a Normal Heights home Friday morning.

The fire broke out at a home in the 4400 block of 38th Street, near Meade Avenue, shortly before 7 a.m.

Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze in about 20 minutes.

One man was inside the single-story home when the fire erupted, and 10News learned he was taken to UC San Diego due to smoke inhalation.

No other injuries or property damage was reported.

