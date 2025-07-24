Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
UPDATE: Evacuation warning in place as Posta Fire slows

Posta Fire as seen from Mt Laguna Observation camera
CAMPO, Calif. (KGTV) — An evacuation warning is now in place as crews work to contain a vegetation fire outside of Campo, not far from the border.

People who live in Zone SDC-2325 are under an evacuation warning, per Genasys.

Smoke was visible on the Mt. Laguna Observation South camera, with the fire spreading 20 acres. CalFire initially said the fire was spreading rapidly, but has since slowed down and is no longer threatening any structures.

Fire crews are currently focusing on an area near La Posta Truck Trail and La Posta Road.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 10News for updates.

