UPDATE: Evacuation warning in place as Posta Fire slows

CAMPO, Calif. (KGTV) — An evacuation warning is now in place as crews work to contain a vegetation fire outside of Campo, not far from the border.

People who live in Zone SDC-2325 are under an evacuation warning, per Genasys.

Smoke was visible on the Mt. Laguna Observation South camera, with the fire spreading 20 acres. CalFire initially said the fire was spreading rapidly, but has since slowed down and is no longer threatening any structures.

Fire crews are currently focusing on an area near La Posta Truck Trail and La Posta Road.

#PostaFire [Update] The fire is now approximately 20 acres in size, burning at a slow rate of spread, and there is no current threat to any structures. pic.twitter.com/pFCetD5gUy — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 24, 2025

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 10News for updates.