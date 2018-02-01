Fire rips through Logan Heights store

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A fire destroyed a corner store in Logan Heights late Wednesday night, but no one was inside at the time of the blaze, fire officials said.



The fire at Saver's 98 store (2901 National Avenue), was reported shortly after 11:30 p.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials.



Multiple fire crews tried attacking the fire from the ground and on the roof, but they were forced to pull back because of the structural integrity and intensity of the flames.







After more than an hour, firefighters were able to stomp out the blaze.



No injuries were reported.



Fire officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.