Fire Resource Center

SAFETY MEASURES FOR PETS AFTER FIRES To keep your pets safe during and after the fire storm, the San Diego County Veterinarian recommends:

The smoke from wildfires is one of the main hazards for humans and animals so exposure should be as minimal as possible. When returning to the fire zone, observe these additional safety measures:

If your animals are in need of medical attention, contact your veterinarian. For a referral to a veterinarian or to report any fire related animal illness contact the Office of the County Veterinarian at 858-694-2838.

WEB SITE OFFERS FREE PHOTO PRINTS A local photo Web site pc-photo.net is offering 50 FREE photo prints to anyone who has suffered a loss and might need photos for insurance purposes or other needs (users only pay for mailing).

LOCAL COMPANY OFFERS TO REPLACE FIRE-DAMAGED PIANOS FOR FREE A free piano has been offered to help families who have lost their pianos as a result of the fires. Greene Music announced the program to provide the use of a piano with no moving or rental charge. For more information about the piano lending program, please call 858-586-7000 or visit the Greene Music Web site.

AIR QUALITY PRECAUTIONS Poor air quality could pose a health problem in the region even after the fires are out, prompting the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency Friday to urge residents to protect themselves. Click here for more information.

SDG&E WARNS OF LOOTERS POSING AS EMPLOYEES San Diego Gas & Electric customers have alerted us that they've received calls from suspected looters posing as SDG&E employees. The callers are seeking information about whether they've evacuated their homes, asking their home address and seeking other personal information. In some cases, the imposters have told the customer to leave the house. For more tips, click here.

SUPPORT FOR AUTISTIC WILDFIRE VICTIMS The San Diego County Chapter of the Autism Society of America and other organizations offered assistance to people with autism affected by San Diego's wildfires. For more info, call 858-715-0678 or e-mail info@sd-autism.org.