Fire erupts at Universal Studios in Hollywood

Jae C. Hong/AP
The entrance to the Universal Studios theme park in Los Angeles.
Posted at 8:18 AM, Jun 02, 2021
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNS) - A fire damaged a portion of Universal Studios theme park before being extinguished by firefighters Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the park about midnight and were able to quickly get the flames under control.

The cause of the fire was under investigation and no injuries were reported.

On June 1, 2008, a fire destroyed the park's "King Kong" attraction and master recordings of songs by Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Chuck Berry and Aretha Franklin.

