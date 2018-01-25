Fire erupts at El Cajon apartment complex, displaces several residents

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - A fire caused severe damage to an El Cajon apartment complex Thursday morning and displaced as many as eight residents.



Shortly after 8:30 a.m., Heartland Fire & Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire burning at a two-story apartment building on 291 Jamacha Road.



Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames shooting through the building's roof.







Heartland Fire & Rescue officials said it took firefighters about eight minutes to knock down the non-injury blaze.



According to officials, the unit where the fire first erupted was considered a total loss, while the unit directly below suffered water damage.



Officials said the fire caused $300,000 in damage and displaced four adults and four children.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.