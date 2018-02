(KGTV) - A fire broke out Friday at a home in the Talmadge area.

Sky10 was above the home in the 4600 block of 50th at Madison Ave. about 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters found flames and smoke at the home when they arrived.

There is not immediate word of evacuations or road closures, or what caused the fire.

Crews requested an arson investigator and SDG&E assistance at the scene.

10News is monitoring the breaking developments.