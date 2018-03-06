Fire at Lakeside apartment complex forces residents to flee

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Dozens of residents were forced to evacuate from their homes early Tuesday morning after a fire erupted at a Lakeside apartment complex.



The fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. at the Lakeshore Apartments in the 12600 block of Lakeshore Drive.



10News learned the fire broke out in a bottom apartment unit and quickly spread to the unit directly above it.



The entire complex, which consists of 10 units, was forced to evacuate as crews from Lakeside, Heartland, Santee, El Cajon and San Miguel fire departments collaborated to battle the blaze.



Crews were able to put the fire out quickly, but two units were completely destroyed.



Four people were treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation, but no serious injuries were reported.



The cause of the fire is under investigation, but several neighbors told 10News they believe it may have started after a kerosene lamp tipped over in the bottom unit.



Red Cross crews are assisting evacuees from the 10 apartment units, who won't be able to return to their homes until further notice.



