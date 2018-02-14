Filner's first accuser on his apology and ‘Me Too' movement

(KGTV) - University of San Diego hosted a sexual harassment panel on the ‘Me Too’ movement and former Mayor Bob Filner’s sexual misconduct in office.

A lobbyist, lawyers and Filner’s first accuser, Irene McCormack, made up the panel put together by the University Tribune.

“It’s been difficult for me to see it because it hurts to see that other women have gone through this,” said McCormack on #MeToo, “I know what the trauma is like afterwards, I know what it’s like to go out and accuse somebody of this.”

Twenty women accused Filner of sexual misconduct in 2013 before he resigned.

McCormack believes social media is why the ‘Me Too’ movement is catching now rather than when she first accused Filner.

Meanwhile, Filner apologized about the saga in a rare radio interview at the beginning of 2018, but McCormack says she doesn’t want to hear it.

“I don’t need his apology,” said McCormack, “what he did was wrong, he didn’t have remorse for it and I don’t care to hear from him again.”