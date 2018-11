DOWNTOWN (CNS) - A man was stabbed Sunday in downtown San Diego, police said.

At around 2:20 p.m., two men became involved in a physical altercation near the intersection of C Street and Seventh Avenue, and one stabbed the other twice in the stomach, San Diego Police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

The victim, who was in his 50s, suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Delimitros said.

The suspect is described as a man wearing black pants, and he remains at large.