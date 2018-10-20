Fight against Alzheimer's brings thousands to Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thousands of people gathered in Balboa Park to support those living with Alzheimer’s disease.

The annual “Walk for Alz” is one of the biggest Alzheimer’s awareness events in San Diego.

Ken Darling has been participating in the event for the last 10 years.

“My mom has passed but, I keep coming back to say thank you to an organization that helps other people going through this disease," Darling said.

The Walk for Alz is put on by Alzheimer’s San Diego. The organization offers free resources to caregivers and family members of people in need.

“It’s a family disease,” says Eugenia Welch, President of Alzheimer’s San Diego. “It effects so much more than just the person who is diagnosed because the whole family has to adjust their way of life to make sure that person is safe.”

About 84,000 people in San Diego County are currently living with Alzheimer’s or another Dementia. That number is up from the 65,000 reported cases last year.

Alzheimer’s San Diego says the goal for the event is to raise at least $700,000. All the money goes to resources in San Diego County.