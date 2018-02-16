Fiery crash shuts down lanes of Interstate 10 in Rialto

COLTON, Calif. (KGTV) - At least five people died Friday afternoon in a fiery crash on Interstate 10 in the San Bernardino County community of Rialto, KABC reported.

The California Highway Patrol indicated at least three vehicles and two trucks were involved in the crash that left wreckage on both sides of the freeway at Riverside Ave. about 1 p.m.

A big rig heading west veered toward the median, crashed through the center divider and burst into flames, KTLA reported. The truck kept moving across eastbound lanes, striking several vehicles.

Eastbound lanes of I-10 could be closed until 10:30 p.m., KABC said. Westbound lanes could be closed until about 5:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

