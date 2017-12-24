Festive shoppers brave the crowds for some last minute Christmas gifts
3:38 PM, Dec 24, 2017
2 hours ago
Share Article
Greg Romero and his fiancé, Desiree, were among those who braved the crowds for some last minute Christmas shopping.
“It’s kind of hectic really,” Desiree said. “Santa’s running a little late.”
While many shoppers told us they did not have time to talk; the couple was full of laughter.
“[Christmas is] the one day of the year people don’t fight so much,” she added with a laugh.
Most malls close at 6:00 p.m.. All local Target stores close at 10:00 p.m., except the one in Mission Valley, which is open until 11:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Toy "R" Us on 1240 West Morena Blvd. is open until 9:00 p.m.